KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kevin Durant Fined $50,000 By NBA for “Derogatory Language” Used in Michael Rapaport Exchange

The NBA has fined Kevin Durant $50,000 for using “offensive and derogatory language on social media," just days after the Atypical actor posted alleged screenshots of Durant's verbal attacks.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 02, 2021 10:21 PMTags
SportsCelebrities
Kevin Durant, Michael RappaportNathaniel S. Butler/NBAE; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is facing repercussions for using what fans have condemned as "homophobic" language. 

Earlier this week, comedian Michael Rapaport shared screenshots of DMs he allegedly received from the basketball player. The Atypical star tweeted on Tuesday, March 30, "I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them." Rapaport added, "The Snake himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America's sweetheart right?" 

Durant publicly apologized on Thursday, April 1, saying, "I'm sorry that people seen that language I used... That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor," per ESPN.

The NBA released a statement on Friday, April 2, to explain that it was fining the Brooklyn Nets forward $50,000 "for using offensive and derogatory language on social media." The announcement, which came from League Operations President Bryon Spruell, also accompanied the NBA statement, "Durant has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate." 

photos
These NBA Romances Are a Slam Dunk

The screenshots, which have not been independently verified by E! News, show Durant referring to Rapaport as a "bitch" and "piece of s--t," among other offensive words. The athlete also challenged him to a fight and asked for his address. 

Rapaport, 51, responded to news of the fine by posting a video to Twitter on Friday, admitting, "This situation got way out of hand."

"I feel bad about it. I feel bad about my involvement in the situation. I feel bad that it's gotten this far. I met him one time, it was cool, cordial. I'm a fan," the Deep Blue Sea actor said on camera. "But I don't consider him a friend. The way he was talking to me is not like a person who was a friend. I don't speak to friends like that. I don't banter with friends." 

He added, "That's not locker room talk. Those are threats. They were made over and over and over. You know, it's been going on for months." 

However, Rapaport feels it got "blown out of proportion" after he leaked the screenshots. "I have lived and learned," he said.

Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together

Durant, 32, appeared to initially address the DMs in a tweet on March 30, writing, "Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he's pissed....My bad mike, damn!!"

The feud seemed to begin in December 2020, when Rapaport tweeted, "KD seemed deeply in his feelings with the @NBAonTNT crew after the game. DAMNIT he's super sensitive about everything. Don't do the interview." 

Before the fine was issued, coach Steve Nash revealed there have been internal discussions about Durant's misogynistic and profane comments on social media, according to an April 1 tweet from ESPN reporter Malika Andrews.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Finally Shares Close-Up of That Diamond Ring

2

Meet Top Chef's Season 18 Contestants

3

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue

4

Michael Strahan Sets the Record Straight on Closing His Tooth Gap

5

Lexie's Grey's Anatomy Return Was CGI and We Can't Get Over It

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Quizzes Mason About Kourtney & Addison Rae's Sleepovers

Kevin Durant Fined $50,000 By NBA for “Derogatory Language”

April the Giraffe Dies at 20

Exclusive

This Expert Is Hesitant to Compare Meghan Markle and Diana's Tell-Alls

Goodbye, Pops: George Segal's Final Goldbergs Episode Is Coming

Ellen Pompeo Claps Back at Claim She’s Spoiling Grey’s Anatomy

Exclusive

Inside Hilary Duff's First Week With Baby Mae After Home Birth