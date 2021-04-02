KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

April the Giraffe, Whose 2017 Pregnancy Captured the World’s Attention, Dies at 20

April the giraffe, whose pregnancy was livestreamed for fans across the world in 2017, has died, according to a statement from Animal Adventure Park.

April the Giraffe has died, according to a statement from New York's Animal Adventure Park. She was 20. 

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that Animal Adventure Park announces the tremendous loss of our beloved April the Giraffe," the statement to E! News reads. "Euthanasia was carried out at April's home in Harpursville this morning, due to her worsening arthritis, in accordance with the recommendations of her veterinary team. We grieve with her many fans, near and far, as we say goodbye to the giraffe that can be credited with making a foothold for giraffe and giraffe conservation awareness in the 21st century."

April rose to fame in February 2017, when her home Animal Adventure Park—which provides interactive and educational experiences with all kinds of creatures—livestreamed her pregnancy with her fourth calf for the world to enjoy. Fans became enamored with the sweet giraffe, and checked in on April as she canoodled with her partner Oliver in the pen next door, enjoyed feeding time and took midday naps. In fact, April's livestreams were so popular, people speculated they were all a part of an elaborate animal hoax

It wasn't. April finally gave birth to her (150 pound!) calf, Tajiri, in April, with over 1 million people watching. 

April made headlines yet again in 2018, when she became pregnant with her fifth calf, a boy. Oliver was once again the father.

April's son was born in March 2019, this time with around 300,000 streamers in virtual attendance. Following a long discussion of names for the long-necked little one, April's calf was given the name Azizi, which means "the mighty one."

