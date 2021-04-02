Why One Expert Is Hesitant to Compare Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interviews

When Meghan Markle spoke about her struggles and made shocking accusations about the royal family in her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, many viewers drew parallels to his late mother Princess Diana and her own televised bombshell tell-all.

However, one royal expert is hesitant to make such a comparison. According to Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at Royal Holloway, University of London and co-author of the book Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture, Diana's famous interview with Martin Bashir on BBC's Panorama in 1995 made more of an impact on viewers in her native the United Kingdom than Oprah's tell-all with the Duke and Duchess, who have always drawn more support from fans in Meghan's native the United States. The couple moved there in summer 2020 following their royal exit.

"I don't think the [Meghan and Harry] interview can be really rated in a similar way to the Diana interview, which really turned the public very much against the royal family here," Pauline said. "When Diana did her interviews, that was after they had suffered many other things during that period, so that was a sort of culminating scandal or the culmination of a series of scandals, really. This time, I think it's just not quite the same and particularly because Harry and Meghan had already left."