See the Spine-Chilling Season 3 Trailer for Oxygen's Mark of a Serial Killer

On Monday, April 5, E! News obtained an exclusive first look at the season three trailer for Oxygen's Mark of a Serial Killer. The popular true crime series, which premieres Monday, April 12 at 8 p.m., returns as part of the network's Serial Killer Week.
And, as the new footage below teases, the upcoming season will feature plenty of dark crimes. One interviewee notes, "This was something like, he'd never seen before."
Of course, as fans of the series well know, the Oxygen series takes a closer look at the haunting behaviors conducted by serial killers. Thus, as one interviewee points out, they are able to connect three murders thanks to one murderer using "the same mark."
"Serial killers, they're psychotic," one man explains in the trailer. "There's something in spite of them that's driving them to do this more and more."
Yet, as the teaser warns, these killers "take more than lives" as "they take ritual to insane extremes." Case in point: One woman details how an unnamed victim was "bound on her ankles, on her wrist and her neck."
The season promises everything from a killer who loves "excessive violence" to a victim staged "holding a pine cone" to communities that are "really scared."
"This isn't just murder," one woman warns, "this is a horror show."
For those curious about the premiere episode, Oxygen detailed it as: "The I-40 Killer A - killer is murdering and mutilating young women along the Route 40 corridor in Delaware. But when investigators set up an undercover operation, the hunter soon becomes the hunted."
Between this description and the new trailer, we're bracing ourselves for a spine-chilling season three.
Mark of a Serial Killer season three returns Monday, April 12 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen. You can also catch additional new episodes Tuesday, April 13, Wednesday, April 14, Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16 at 8 p.m.
