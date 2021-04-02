Isla Fisher Sets the Record Straight on If Her Dad Inspired Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Look

Did Isla Fisher's dad inspire Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat look? The actress is setting the record straight.

The speculation started on March 30 after Fisher posted a throwback photo of her father to Instagram. "This is my dad, Poppa Fish," she captioned the image. "I love him, he's the greatest and I am so thankful to have him in my life."

It wasn't long before followers started noting a resemblance between him and Baron Cohen's outrageous movie character. "The original Borat," one follower wrote. Added another, "Borat Sr."

Just a few days later, Fisher sat down for an interview with The Project to promote her movie Blithe Spirit and was asked if her father served as Baron Cohen's muse when creating Borat.

"My father has also dabbled in many types of facial hair," the Wedding Crashers alum replied after a laugh. "He's grown a long beard, a short beard, you know, sideburns, no sideburns, handlebar mustache, pencil thin mustache. He's definitely rocked many looks over the ages. But you're right. In that photo, it does seem like it's a nod to that character. But no, he's just a very dapper gent expressing himself through a lot of facial hair."