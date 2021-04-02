Watch Dove Cameron’s Steamy Kiss With Alexander 23 in New Music Video

Dove Cameron is showing off her new love.
On Friday, April 2, the Disney actress proved she has completely moved on from her ex, her Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty, after they broke up in October 2020.
In her new music video for "LazyBaby," Dove shares a steamy embrace with Alexander 23, the 26-year-old musician.
Toward the end of the video, a close-up shot of sparkling lips declares, "What are you waiting for?" The next clip shows Dove, in a Dolce and Gabbana crop top, running off the set in a seemingly candid moment. The 25 year old has a huge grin on her face as she hugs Alexander 23, wrapping her arms around his shoulders, before they start kissing on camera.
She kisses his nose, and he then lifts her off the ground in another hug.
Dove's rep confirms to E! News that she and Alexander 23 embraced in the vid, but declined to comment about their relationship.
Alexander, whose real name is Alexander Glantz, posted on his Instagram Story about their romantic reveal and congratulated her on the release of "LazyBaby." The Chicago native also wrote, "@dovecameron thx for giving me my big break," adding a shy money emoji.
Dove reposted one of his messages, writing, "thanks for letting me be in your music video" with a fist emoji.
Alexander—who is behind the songs "IDK You Yet" and "Nothing's The Same"—has been doting on Dove on Instagram in recent days by commenting on several of her posts.
Two days ago, she shared a gallery of pics and captioned it, "bye march . you were too much fun." It seems some of those adventures involved Alexander, who commented, "rip march she was nice."
Dove wrote back to him and appeared to confirm they've been dating since at least February, saying, "february hit too. but march did us good."
At the same time, her ex-boyfriend, Thomas, has been turning up the temperature with 22-year-old model Yasmin Wijnaldum. The new couple was spotted sharing a meal (and several kisses) at Cipriani's in New York on March 30. Thomas, 25, is currently filming the new Gossip Girl reboot in NYC, but obviously made time off-set for his new gal.
Thomas and Dove dated for four years but have both clearly moved on.
In December, the "Night Falls" singer addressed their breakup. "The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends," she tweeted, adding on her Insta Story, "We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight."
She was previously engaged to her Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan, though they split in 2016 about six months after the proposal. However, last year, Ryan accused her of cheating on him.
E! News reached out to Dove's rep at the time, and she possibly hinted at the accusations when she shared a quote on Twitter reading, "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did."
The next day, Ryan said things were getting "darkly misconstrued." He wrote, "We were young, and immature. Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were a bad match." The actor added, "I am grateful for our relationship. I learned what love is by learning what it isn't. People are allowed to be young and make mistakes. People are allowed to grow up and grow apart."
Watch her new video here.