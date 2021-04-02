KardashiansBritney SpearsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Fans Are Convinced Demi Lovato Referenced Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich on New Album

Demi Lovato's new album seemingly references the eyebrow-raising photos of her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich praying on a beach in Malibu shortly after their split.

Demi Lovato may have not-so-subtly referenced her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in her latest breakup track.

At least, that's what her fans think after the singer, who released her album Dancing With the Devil..the Art of Starting Over on April 2, included some very specific lyrics in her song "15 Minutes." While the former Disney Channel star sings of kicking an ex to the curb with lyrics like "Pack your stuff, you can come get it / Ain't goodbye it's good riddance," it's the line "Praying in Malibu, how could you?" during the bridge that has fans convinced that, yes, this song is definitely about Max.

Demi and Max, an actor who appeared in shows like Under the Dome and American Princessannounced their engagement in July of last year after mere months of dating, but called off the wedding just two months later. Shortly after the split, Max was photographed crying and praying on a beach in Malibu, which was the site of their proposal. 

One fan tweeted, "'PRAYING IN MALIBU' SKDJJDJD THE WAY SHE MAKES FUN OF MAX CRYING ON THE BEACH AFTER THEY BROKE UP WE LOVE A SAVAGE QUEEN!"

Another added, "praying in malibu... crying in Malibu... while you were looking for 15 minutes. Hope you enjoy your 15 minute Max @ddlovato love you babe."

A third wrote, "lol she's literally dragging that weirdo ex (max) here so glad cuz he was weird from the jump! the way she said 'praying in malibu' because he called tmz to film him crying on a beach in malibu where they got engaged. i laughed."

Following the Malibu situation, a source told E! News, "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him."

 

The insider added, "Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point. She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it."

 

Though Demi has yet to come out and explicitly say who "15 Minutes" is about, she did open up about what her failed engagement taught her to Glamour earlier this month. 

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," she shared. "This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

