How 90 Day Fiancé's Fernanda Flores Got a Second Chance at Love After Jonathan Rivera Divorce

Fernanda Flores has always been a romantic.
After meeting Jonathan Rivera at a club in Mexico, the duo started dating and got engaged just three months later. The pair would ultimately document their wedding on season six of 90 Day Fiancé back in 2018.
But after a public divorce that earned more than a few headlines, Fernanda struggled to recover from her split. Today, she's in a much better place as she looks for love on 90 Day: The Single Life.
"Every split and especially a divorce is a heartbreaking situation," Fernanda exclusively shared with E! News. "For me, it was difficult to realize that my marriage ended so quick. It was hard, but I was very blessed with my support system in Chicago including my family and friends."
She continued, "I also pushed myself forward to get back up on my feet. It wasn't easy but I focused on the good and good things happening for me."
After struggling with anxiety, depression and stress, the 22-year-old model agreed to talk to a therapist. She also chose to avoid any communication with her ex who is now expecting a baby with his fiancée Janelle Miller.
"I have no communication at all," Fernanda confirmed. "I'm very focused on the things happening for myself."
She's also focused on dipping her feet in the dating pool once again. Before participating in 90 Day: The Single Life, Fernanda confirmed that she went on a few dates with Bachelor Nation's Clay Harbor.
"We got to know each other but it was not time for me," she shared. "I was not ready for a relationship. I didn't invest in that situation. It was just me having fun."
She later met a man named Robbie who will treat the reality star to a special date on Sunday's all-new episode. As she teased to E! News, "There was definitely a physical attraction and he asked me out."
While fans will have to stay tuned to see if the relationship turns serious, others are speculating that Fernanda has met someone new. In recent Instagram posts, the social media star posed with professional boxer Noel Mikaelian.
While she's staying mum on their status, Fernanda did confirm that she's in a good place. "People can watch my struggle with dating and opening my heart on the show," she shared. "I find myself really happy. I am able to have a healthy relationship. I'm happy."
And although sharing your romantic life on the small screen has its ups and downs, Fernanda is hopeful that her story will inspire other women to be strong and strive for more.
"For any women who find themselves in an unhappy relationship where they don't feel respected or happy…focus on yourself and what you want and follow your gut feeling. Don't be afraid," she proclaimed. "My fear was to feel that failure in my marriage. Afterwards, it's hard but it was the right decision and it was good for myself. Sometimes, we have to be selfish and do what's best for us."
New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available every Sunday on discovery+.