Why Tristan Thompson's Comment on Khloe Kardashian's Diamond Ring Photo Is Raising Eyebrows

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Wants to Keep Relationship With Tristan Quiet

Yes, he did.

Keep fans guessing, that is. On Thursday, April 1, Khloe Kardashian fueled longtime engagement rumors by posting on Instagram photo of herself wearing a giant diamond ring on her ring finger. It marked the closest photo yet of herself sporting a massive sparkler that she has also appeared to wear in several past pics she had shared.

Her boyfriend Tristan Thompson commented on her latest post with two eye emojis, two heart eyes emojis and two diamond emojis, raising eyebrows among fans.

The 30-year-old NBA star, who shares almost 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe, had also helped fuel engagement rumors in February when he commented on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Instagram ad for her apparel brand Good American, which showed her wearing a diamond ring. At the time, he teased, "WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection," adding red heart, heart eyes, kiss and laughing emojis.