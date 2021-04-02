Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping New Bikini Pics Just Kicked Off Hot Girl Summer

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Hairdresser Trolls Her For Falling Asleep

April may have just started, but Kim Kardashian is already heating up summer.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star set Instagram ablaze on Friday, Apr. 2 by sharing a collection of sizzling hot bikini photos from her family's tropical Spring Break vacation. The mother of four posed in a teeny, tiny two-piece bikini while swimming with daughter North West in a "blue lagoon," as Kim captioned the pics.

The newly single star made jaws drop as she flaunted her killer curves while emerging from the crystal clear water with no makeup on.

Meanwhile, the stunning E! star's oldest daughter Nori looked adorable while rocking long braids as she played with her mom in the water.

Kim's trainer Melissa Alcantara even took notice of her insanely fit body and gave her client a shout, commenting "Sweet baby Jesus" with the heart eyes emoji.

Kim's sex swimsuit pics garnered over one million likes in under 30 minutes.