Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here Promises a Lot More Adventure in New Season 2 Trailer

"Wherever he goes, adventure awaits."

That's the message at the heart of the all-new trailer for season two of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here. The animated comedy series, which stars Tony Hale as Archibald Strutter, is returning to Peacock on April 22.

Thankfully, E! News has obtained an exclusive first look at the upcoming season, which includes plenty of new wild adventures for Archibald. Case in point: The positive chicken is seen declaring, "I'm amazing" as he skis on "two sprained ankles."

Classic, Archibald.

And the adventure doesn't stop there as Archibald later faces off against the tooth pirate. The sea-based foe declares to Archibald, "I believe ye have booty that belongs to me."

In response, Archibald states, "No! This booty's all mine."

Later on, Archibald finds himself "running a little faster than usual." He notes at superspeed, "Wicked awesome!"

We're definitely curious to see how Archibald ended up in that situation.