Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union and More Stars React to Taraji P. Henson's Nude Photo Prank

Octavia Spencer "nearly fainted" after receiving a shocking text from her friend Taraji P. Henson. Scroll on to see the message the Empire star sent her celeb friends.

By Jess Cohen Apr 02, 2021 12:20 PM
Gabrielle UnionTaraji P. HensonOctavia SpencerCelebrities
Taraji P. Henson had her celeb friends shaking with her April Fool's Day prank.

The Empire actress tricked stars Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union into thinking they posted a nude photo of themselves online! On the evening of April 1, Spencer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the exact text she received from Henson that scared the "hell out of me."

Alongside a series of red exclamation point emojis, the message from Henson read, "Did you mean to post nudes on your story?" Then, at the bottom of the message, Henson wrote, "April Fools! Just kidding, in case your heart dropped!"

In response, Spencer wrote to Henson, "Girl my heart dropped LMAO."

Spencer captioned the Instagram post, "Just got this from @tarajiphenson and nearly fainted. Omg #ShesSoDayumFunny #ScaredTheHellOuttaMe."

And it turns out, she wasn't the only celeb to receive the text from Henson. In the comments of Spencer's post, Union wrote, "She got me too!!!!! I was shaking!!!"

Gabourey Sidibe also revealed in the comments section that she got the text, too! "I got it too!" she wrote. "I threw the phone!"

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Finally Shares Close-Up of That Diamond Ring

2

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue

3

SVU's Stabler & Benson Reunite But We Need to Read That Letter

Spencer's comments section was also flooded with hilarious comments from fans, friends and fellow stars. Mindy Kaling couldn't help but LOL at the text message, commenting, "Hahahahahaha."

And E! News' Nina Parker also commented, "Hot girl summer was about to start early huh sis??!" To which Spencer replied with laughing and sweating emojis. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Luckily for Henson's pals, they have a whole year to prep for April Fool's Day 2022.

