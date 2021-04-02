See Demi Lovato Relive Overdose and Hospitalization in Harrowing "Dancing With the Devil" Music Video

Watch : Demi Lovato's Biggest Revelations From New Documentary

Demi Lovato's visuals for "Dancing With the Devil" are just as powerful as expected.

The 28-year-old pop superstar dramatized a version of her real-life overdose and hospitalization in her single's music video, which she released Friday, April 2. That same day, she also dropped her new album, Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.

The video began with Demi in a hospital bed while hooked up to tubes and then flashed back to earlier in the night as she downed a number of drinks, after which someone found her unresponsive at home. The uplifting ending focused on her real-life "survivor" tattoo.

At the conclusion of the emotional footage, which the singer co-directed, words on the screen read, "A true story by Demi Lovato."

"#DancingWithTheDevil music video is out now," she posted to Instagram. "Thank you for listening, and thank you for hearing me. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please remember it's ok to ask for help."