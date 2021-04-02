Grey's Anatomy Reunites Mark and Lexie and Finally Promises Meredith Is Waking Up

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy" Star Kim Raver Teases What's to Come

All our Mark and Lexie dreams have officially come true.

Grey's Anatomy spoiled part of tonight's big beach return with a promo at the end of last week's episode, but that promo did not spoil the fact that Lexie (Chyler Leigh) would be joined by Mark (Eric Dane). That meant that when he appeared on that beach with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Little Grey, we still got to gasp out loud.

We even got to see Mark and Lexie frolic happily on the beach, in between each of them taking turns giving Meredith life/death advice. They were pretty clear with Mer that she needed to go back to her life and not waste a single second of it, and to know that they were often standing right next to her, yelling in her ear. Finally, everybody back on earth felt like they could take Mer off the ventilator. She even started breathing on her own, and the promo for next week showed her finally opening up her eyes.

As much as we've been enjoying the beach reunions, it's about damn time.