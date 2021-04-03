Marriage or Mortgage's Nichole Reveals Why She Wanted These Couples to Choose Wedding Over a Home

Watch : Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

Marriage or Mortgage stars Nichole Holmes and Sarah Miller may be competing for couples' business on the Netflix reality show, but the real estate agent said she's more than willing to put her pride aside if it means that Sarah is able to give a same-sex couple the wedding of their dreams.

This runs against the entire premise of the show in which Sarah, an experienced wedding planner and founder of Southern Vine Co., and real estate guru Nichole help couples decide whether or not they should use their life savings to host a wedding or buy their first home.

But, as Nichole told E! News in a recent phone interview, she's all for LGBTQ+ couples choosing the wedding. She reasoned, "They haven't been allowed to get married for hundreds of years like hetero couples. So, I could see where they wanted to be examples and show people that this is normal and everybody can do it now."

Sarah agreed, adding that it's more important than ever for LGBTQ+ couples to celebrate their love, particularly in their hometown of Nashville, Tenn.