Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Watch : Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Covers Up His Face Ink

The struggle to figure out if a star's transformation was real or fake was definitely real, people.

Ah yes, April Fools' Day, the holiday in which many a celebrity will cause their fans to freak out over a major change or announcement, only to reveal it was all just a joke. And one of this week's biggest stories that had people speculating if it was all just a huge prank was pulled by Michael Strahan, who caused a social media frenzy when he revealed he had closed his signature gap in between his two front teeth.

But that doesn't mean there weren't some real-deal change-ups, with Kylie Jenner sporting a chic new look that will have you craving a chop for yourself this spring and Zooey Deschanel finally showing us what's going on beneath her signature bangs. Plus, you won't believe what Travis Barker looks like without his face tattoos...