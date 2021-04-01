Khloe Kardashian Finally Shares a Close-Up of That Diamond Ring She's Been Rocking

Watch : True Thompson Stars in Her First TV Commercial

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her new manicure—but all eyes were on the giant diamond sparkler on her hand.

On April 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of her new set of rainbow nails. She captioned the photo with six hearts of different colors to match her mani. However, the comments section was way too distracted by the giant rock she was sporting to chat about her cute #nailfie.

One person joked, "Is that the diamond from Titanic?" Another added, "This HAS to be an engagement ring." A third wrote, "Koko you're trolling us with the ring."

Khloe has showed off the diamond ring before on Instagram—but has yet to reveal whether or not it means something. Many fans speculate that Khloe is engaged to Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, who she rekindled with last year. However, she's stayed quiet about the possibility of the two getting hitched following their reunion.

Fans first spotted the bling back in February, when Khloe wore it in a post promoting her clothing company Good American. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25."