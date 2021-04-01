See Pauly D Pull an Epic Prank on E!'s Carissa Culiner for April Fools' Day

Watch : Watch DJ Pauly D Prank E!'s Carissa Culiner Good!

A Pauly D prank.

On Thursday, April 1's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, the Jersey Shore star pranked E!'s Carissa Culiner on live TV for April Fools' Day. During a sit-down interview, Carissa thought she'd be discussing Pauly D's life in Las Vegas, the latest season of Jersey Shore and more.

However, the Daily Pop co-host was blindsided by the MTV personality taking not one, but two surprising phone calls. "Hold on one second, I'm sorry," Pauly D told a confused Carissa before "accepting" a call. "Hello? Yeah, no. I'm on a call right now. Yeah, they can call me after that."

As the first call continued on, Carissa kept her composure and waited for the reality TV personality to finish. The interview seemed to get back on track when Pauly D discussed how "thankful" he is for the quarantine bubble season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Not to mention, Pauly D also shared his thoughts on whether Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will return to the series.