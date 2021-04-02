Um, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Ended Up in Bed Together on KUWTK

Watch : Kourtney & Scott Get Set Up on a Date: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep3)

From friendly exes to bedfellows?!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ended up in bed together on tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians after their family set them up on an intimate date night in the hopes they'd rekindle their romance.

"Kourtney and Scott are both getting here tonight thinking they're meeting Kim and I for a family dinner. But we want to set up a Swiss-themed romantic dinner because we know that's something Kourtney claims to love," Khloe Kardashian explained. "Once the sun is setting, everything's going to look more romantic and enticing and she will be overwhelmed by love."

Later that evening, Kourt and Scott arrived to the fam's Malibu rental to find love notes and rose petals leading to a candle-lit dinner table set for two overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

"I think it's pretty obvious they tried to set us up," Scott told his ex as they sat down for their meal.