Inside Amanda Bynes' Quiet Life Out of the Spotlight

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Quiet Life Out of the Spotlight

Truly no one would fault Amanda Bynes if she chose to sign off social media and never look back.

After all, she points to that first tweet—the 2010 missive that saw her hastily announce her retirement from acting, a knee-jerk reaction to what she considered a poor performance in that fall's teen rom-com Easy A—as the beginning of the end.

From there, fueled by an over-dependence on marijuana, she shared her unvarnished takes on everything from Chris Brown and Rihanna's relationship to her hopes that Drake would you-know-what her you-know-what.

"I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said," she admitted in a November 2018 sit-down with Paper, her first in-depth interview in years. "I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter."