You'll Never Guess Who The Voice's Season 20 Mega Mentor Is

Is this an April Fool's joke, or is this hip hop star really joining NBC's hit singing competition The Voice as a Mega Mentor?

Happy April Fool's Day?

The Voice just announced its celebrity season 20 mega mentor and we'll be honest: we never saw this name coming. Are we being punk'd?

Snoop Dogg will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to mentor the artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts, beginning Monday, Apr. 19.

Per NBC's announcement, "During the Knockout Rounds, artists are once again paired against a teammate, but select their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. Drawing from his unique experience in navigating the music and entertainment industry as a renowned rapper, producer and performer, Snoop Dogg will impart a new and fresh perspective to help the artists craft their performances. Coaches alone choose the winner to advance from their team. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts."

The press release continues, "Additionally, the four artists that were saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds will compete in the Four-Way Knockout. Each of the four artists will receive individualized coaching and rehearsals with their coach and Snoop Dogg in preparation for the Four-Way Knockout. However, the winner will ultimately be chosen by America.

"At the top of the final Knockouts episode, voting will open for America to choose which of the four artists moves forward in the competition after their performances. Then, at the beginning of the first Live Show, host Carson Daly will reveal which of the four artists was voted through by America, and that artist will continue to the Live Shows with their original team."

There's no doubting Snoop is a music sensation. The "Gin and Juice" crooner has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40 million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 Grammy nominations.

Snoop's news (or April Fool's joke?) comes just a few days after it was announced Ariana Grande will Join The Voice for season 21.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

