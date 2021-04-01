You'll Never Guess Who The Voice's Season 20 Mega Mentor Is

Watch : Ariana Grande Joins "The Voice" as a Coach!

Happy April Fool's Day?

The Voice just announced its celebrity season 20 mega mentor and we'll be honest: we never saw this name coming. Are we being punk'd?

Snoop Dogg will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to mentor the artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts, beginning Monday, Apr. 19.

Per NBC's announcement, "During the Knockout Rounds, artists are once again paired against a teammate, but select their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. Drawing from his unique experience in navigating the music and entertainment industry as a renowned rapper, producer and performer, Snoop Dogg will impart a new and fresh perspective to help the artists craft their performances. Coaches alone choose the winner to advance from their team. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts."