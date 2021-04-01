Travis BarkerKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Iggy Azalea & Trixie Mattel's NSFW Real Housewives Taglines Will Make You Gasp

Watch: Trixie Mattel's Official "Real Housewives" Tagline

Can you say that on TV?!

Tonight's new episode of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump is sure to be a wild good time if this sneak peek is any indication. The hilarious preview teases guests Iggy Azalea and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel cracking host Lisa Vanderpump up with their very own Real Housewives-style taglines.

"I heard actually that you did want to be a Housewife, so I did want to give you this," LVP tells Trixie in the video, adding, "Here's your diamond, darling."

After accepting the RHOBH diamond, Trixie delivers her best Housewives line: "Don't paint me like a bitch, I already did."

"I love that!" Lisa laughs as Iggy agrees, "I like that."

Trixie then delivers another version that's a little more "slutty"

"How do I sleep at night? Ask your husband," she cracks. LOL!

Now it's Iggy's turn. The rapper shares, "What's my tagline? You couldn't afford it."

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Lisa suggests something much dirtier and frankly NSFW (or TV): "I might have ruined my butt hole, but my vagina's still intact."

OMG!

Iggy replies, "My butt hole is not ruined for the record!"

More serious, the musician says, "They may have violated my butt hole, but they haven't violated my bank account."

"This is the best s--t ever," Lisa laughs.

Watch the hilarious preview for yourself before tonight's new episode!

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 9e| 6p p.m., only on E!

