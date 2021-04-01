Megan & Harry SpecialRachel BilsonKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Olivia Wilde Reacts to Hilarious Movie Pitch Involving Boyfriend Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde saw Evan Ross Katz's Instagram post about "a cinematic universe where it's Harry Styles and Allison Janney in bulky fur coats." Read about her reaction here.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 01, 2021 12:37 PMTags
Olivia WildeCouplesCelebritiesHarry Styles
Harry Styles, Allison Janney, I Tonya, Fur Coat, GucciGucci, Clubhouse Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

This movie pitch is golden.

On March 30, Evan Ross Katz took to Instagram to share an idea for the ultimate film collaboration. "Need a cinematic universe where it's Harry Styles and Allison Janney in bulky fur coats," the writer captioned photos of the singer and the Oscar winner donning the ensembles. "We can figure out plot details at a later date."

And followers were totally on board. "Down for this," one commenter wrote. Joked another, "Someone call Wes Anderson." Even Olivia Wilde replied with a laughing emoji.

As fans may recall, the 37-year-old actress and the 27-year-old One Direction alum sparked romance rumors in January after they were spotted holding hands at his manager, Jeff Azoff's, wedding. Styles signed on to act in the Wilde-directed film Don't Worry Darling in September 2020.

The sighting came about two months after fans learned Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had ended their seven-year engagement. While the news broke in November, a source told E! News the Booksmart filmmaker and the Ted Lasso star actually called it quits in early 2020.

photos
25 Things to Know About Harry Styles

They continue to co-parent their two kids, 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy, and appear to be in a positive place. Wilde even congratulated Sudeikis after he took home a Critics Choice Award earlier this month.

Instagram

While Wilde and Styles have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, fans have seen a few subtle signs of PDA. After Styles won a Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for his hit "Watermelon Sugar," for instance, Wilde posted a picture of Paul McCartney eating a watermelon, which followers interpreted to be a nod to Styles' award.

Trending Stories

1

Emmy-Winning Set Designer Evelyn Sakash Found Dead Under Home Debris

2

Katharine McPhee Proudly Poses in a Bikini Weeks After Welcoming Baby

3

Why Authorities Won't Release the Cause of Tiger Woods' Car Crash

However, their desire to keep things private shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Styles talked about what it's like to date in the public eye during a 2020 interview with Howard Stern.

Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline

"It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal," he said at the time. "I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."

Trending Stories

1

Emmy-Winning Set Designer Evelyn Sakash Found Dead Under Home Debris

2

Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Slams Gary and Kristina Shirley

3

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos

4

Why Authorities Won't Release the Cause of Tiger Woods' Car Crash

5

Katharine McPhee Proudly Poses in a Bikini Weeks After Welcoming Baby

Latest News

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Spend a Night Alone on KUWTK

Meet Top Chef's Season 18 Contestants

Olivia Wilde Reacts to Hilarious Movie Pitch Involving Harry Styles

Bridgerton's Luke Newton Corrects a Major Rumor About Season 2

Dun-Dun! 23 Gifts For Law & Order Super Fans

Inside Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's Enduring Bond