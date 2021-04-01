Megan & Harry SpecialRachel BilsonKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Garner Shares 12-Year-Old Daughter's Hilariously Accurate Portrait of Her

Jennifer Garner posted an unusual portrait of herself that her 12-year-old daughter Seraphina made, and it's strangely impressive. See the image, below.

Jennifer Garner's daughter Seraphina is a budding artist, and her specialty appears to be a rather unusual medium. 

The 48-year-old Yes Day star shared a portrait via Instagram on Wednesday, March 31 that the 12-year-old recently completed of Jennifer using an Etch A Sketch. Somehow, Sera managed to nail her mom's likeness, despite using the vintage toy that is notoriously difficult to control. 

Jennifer captioned the adorable artwork, "Mom: A Portrait, by a tween (who is very ready for spring break.)"

We're not generally ones to throw out praise of Etch A Sketch artwork all willy-nilly, but we must admit that this actually looks like the Alias alum, particularly the hair, facial features and glasses. When can we commission Sera's next masterpiece? 

Plenty of fans appeared to agree that Sera has a gift. "Um, that's a pretty darn good etch-a-sketch sketch," one user commented, adding a smiley-face emoticon. 

Another follower wrote, "But how does that actually look like you!!" And a different individual posted, "That's awesome on so many levels! Pretty sure it's better than I could do with an etch-a-sketch and I'm a pro."

Jennifer, who also shares Violet, 15, and Samuel, 9, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, appeared on the Today show late last year and gave updates on her family. 

"There's a lot of Zoom happening in my house, a lot of Zoom, but I don't have really little ones, so they're all pretty much in control of what they're doing," Jennifer said about her day-to-day parenting routine.

The Today interview happened to take place on Violet's 15 birthday, which led the Love, Simon star to reflect on how quickly her kids are growing up. "Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?" the mom of three marveled. 

