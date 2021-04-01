Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Are Reconnecting After Their Split, But She "Doesn't Fully Trust Him"

Watch : G-Eazy & Ashley Benson Break Up After Less Than 1 Year Together

Can you keep this secret? Ashley Benson and G-Eazy might be on the verge of making up sooner than you think.

Ashley has been dropping some cryptic clues on social media in recent days, including, "Life is tricky baby, stay in your magic." That's the mysterious message the Pretty Little Liars alum, 31, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 31, about two months after she and G-Eazy split up.

Ashley has also allegedly been seen liking pics of her and her rapper ex online lately. It led some fans to wonder if they've magically made up and are officially back on. So, what's going on behind the scenes?

A source close to G-Eazy, 31, exclusively tells E! News that the stars have, in fact, hung out a few times recently and are communicating with each other, which is progress as far as stans are concerned.

"They are in touch and the dust has settled after the fight they had recently," the insider shares.

But that's not to say it's all water under the bridge—despite the rumors, he and Ashley aren't back together, according to the source. It appears there's still work that needs to be done if they have a chance at reuniting.