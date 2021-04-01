Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Are Reconnecting After Their Split, But She "Doesn't Fully Trust Him"

Can you keep this secret? Ashley Benson and G-Eazy might be on the verge of making up sooner than you think.
Ashley has been dropping some cryptic clues on social media in recent days, including, "Life is tricky baby, stay in your magic." That's the mysterious message the Pretty Little Liars alum, 31, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 31, about two months after she and G-Eazy split up.
Ashley has also allegedly been seen liking pics of her and her rapper ex online lately. It led some fans to wonder if they've magically made up and are officially back on. So, what's going on behind the scenes?
A source close to G-Eazy, 31, exclusively tells E! News that the stars have, in fact, hung out a few times recently and are communicating with each other, which is progress as far as stans are concerned.
"They are in touch and the dust has settled after the fight they had recently," the insider shares.
But that's not to say it's all water under the bridge—despite the rumors, he and Ashley aren't back together, according to the source. It appears there's still work that needs to be done if they have a chance at reuniting.
The source explains, "Ashley doesn't fully trust him and so it's still tense between them."
In February, a source close to Ashley said the couple had been fighting a lot. "Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her," the source revealed. "The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over."
She also felt he wasn't "fully committed" at the time, the second source continued. The actress knew G-Eazy (aka Gerald Earl Gillum) had a reputation for being a ladies man, perhaps in part due to claims made by his ex, Halsey.
Before news broke of their split, Ashley talked to Cosmopolitan about how the couple had been enjoying jazz nights together in quarantine, and she would go to the recording studio to watch him make music.
She also explained why she doesn't like to "exploit" her relationships for fame, saying, "I usually keep my relationships private." The Birthday Cake star told the outlet, "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."
Only time will tell if she and G-Eazy have decided to give it another go.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back.