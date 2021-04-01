Johnathon Schaech Says He "Had to Explain" Photo From His 12-Day Marriage to Jana Kramer to His Son

Johnathon Schaech is learning that diamonds may not actually be forever, but a photo can stick around.
The 51-year-old That Thing You Do! star shared a throwback image to Twitter on Tuesday, March 30 of his July 4, 2010 wedding to Jana Kramer. Don't beat yourself up too much if you have trouble remembering the marriage, as they ended up calling things quits just 12 days later.
"I had to explain this photo to my son today," the actor tweeted. "I told him I've been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren't meant but for this photo and friendship."
The pic is definitely an eye-catching one, as Jana looks stunning in a white gown. Also looking stunning in a white gown is their dog Sophie, seen cradled in Johnathon's arms.
The actor tagged Jana in the tweet, and while she hasn't commented on it, she did give it a like.
After one fan commented, "It's still a cute picture. I hope you have nice memories of that day," Johnathon simply replied, "Nope."
He then posted lyrics to the 2012 Kip Moore song "Hey Pretty Girl" that read, "Life's a lonely, winding ride / Better have the right one by your side / And happiness don't drag its feet / And time moves faster than you think."
As for the cute pooch, Johnathon tweeted to a fan, "Sophie passed away. I tried to get custody forever but Jana knew the dog loved me too much."
The Legends of Tomorrow actor filed for divorce from first wife Christina Applegate in December 2005 following four years of marriage. He and Jana met while shooting Prom Night in 2008, and he popped the question in December 2009.
After Johnathon and the One Tree Hill alum announced their breakup in August 2010, the third time was the charm for him with publicist Julie Solomon, as they tied the knot in July 2013. The couple shares son Camden, 7, and daughter Lillian, 8 months.
As for Jana, the 37-year-old star married Mike Caussin in May 2015, and they have two children.
Let's just say that if you have trouble keeping all of that straight, try to imagine how little Camden must feel right now.