Why Authorities Have Declined to Release the Cause of Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Car Accident: Everything We Know

Police have concluded their investigation into what caused Tiger Woods' car crash. However, the authorities are keeping that info to themselves.

In a virtual media briefing held Wednesday, March 31, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said investigators were able to determine the cause of the pro golfer's car accident on Feb. 23, but declined to release their conclusion citing privacy concerns.

Villanueva added that they have asked Woods' team for permission to do a "full release on all the information regarding the accident," including what they found from the car's black box.

On March 16, Woods confirmed he was discharged from the hospital following multiple procedures and is recovering from injuries sustained in the crash. He wrote on Twitter, "Happy to report that I am back and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."