Megan & Harry SpecialRachel BilsonKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Will Jason Sudeikis' Tie-Dye Hoodie Return for the 2021 SAG Awards? He Says...

After making a sartorial splash at the 2021 Golden Globes in a tie-dye sweatshirt, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis weighed in on his fashion plans—or lack thereof—for the 2021 SAG Awards.

By Samantha Schnurr Mar 31, 2021 8:59 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsSAG AwardsCelebritiesJason Sudeikis
Watch: Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

Will Jason Sudeikis continue his tie-dye sartorial streak at the 2021 SAG Awards? Only time will tell.

"I haven't started planning," the actor told reporters of his award show outfit at the SAG Award nominees press junket on Wednesday, March 31. "It's a last-minute decision much like the hoodie."

As Golden Globe viewers likely recall, Jason sported a tie-dye sweatshirt while appearing remotely at the star-studded award show, a stark contrast from the black-tie attire synonymous with the event. His athleisure stole the spotlight as he won the award for Best Performance in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy for his work in Ted Lasso and went on to become a standout moment of this year's show. 

In response to whether he would send everyone matching tie-dyed track suits, Jason seemed on board. "To buy everybody hoodies would suit me just fine," he responded, "because it was my sister's company, her dance company, so that keeps money in the family."

photos
History-Makers at the 2021 Golden Globes

His sister Kristin Sudeikis founded FORWARD__Space, a fitness community that offers dance-based workouts. 

After the win, he shed light on his notably casual attire, telling reporters, "I believe, when people that you care about do cool, interesting things that you should support them. So, this is no different than that. I have a multitude of hoodies I could have worn for a multitude of things I believe in and support. This one seemed the most appropriate."

NBC

Now a first-time Golden Globe winner, Jason may add another brand new accolade to his resume when it comes time for the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday, April 4. The actor is celebrating two first-time nods this year, for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. 

We'll just have to wait and see if he wins...and what he wears. 

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Slams Gary and Kristina Shirley

2

TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Dead at 31 After Freak Driving Accident

3

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Troll Each Other After Getting Vaccines

4

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Responds to "Concerned" Comments About Baby

5

Katharine McPhee Proudly Poses in a Bikini Weeks After Welcoming Baby

Latest News

Even These RHOBH Stars Are Invested in Jen Shah's Legal Drama

Amy Winehouse’s Mom Will Introduce the “True Amy” in New Documentary

Exclusive

Erin Lim Rhodes Talks Hate Against AAPI Community & How You Can Help

The Best Sites for Plus-Size Swimwear

CSI Is Officially Coming Back as CSI: Vegas

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Troll Each Other After Getting Vaccines

Why Authorities Won't Release the Cause of Tiger Woods' Car Crash