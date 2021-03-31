Kylie Jenner's Workout Routine Revealed as She's "Determined" to Get Fit for Summer

Watch : Kylie Jenner in Cardi B's "WAP": "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep2)

Kylie Jenner is looking forward to a hot girl summer!

As of late, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been flaunting her figure with wildly fun and daring fashion ensembles. From rocking a red hot, sheer bodysuit to channeling Sharon Stone from the '90s thriller Basic Instinct, the Kylie Cosmetics founder continues to turn heads with her style statements.

And while the 23-year-old beauty mogul is looking fit as ever, a source tells E! News exclusively that she has even more fitness goals to achieve over the next few months.

"Kylie is determined now more than ever to get toned for summer," the insider shares. "She's fully into fitness and health. She wants to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer."

According to the source, consistency is key for the reality TV personality, who has been working out at least three times a week at her home gym and with a personal trainer.