Kylie Jenner's Workout Routine Revealed as She's "Determined" to Get Fit for Summer

Kylie Jenner is looking forward to a hot girl summer!
As of late, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been flaunting her figure with wildly fun and daring fashion ensembles. From rocking a red hot, sheer bodysuit to channeling Sharon Stone from the '90s thriller Basic Instinct, the Kylie Cosmetics founder continues to turn heads with her style statements.
And while the 23-year-old beauty mogul is looking fit as ever, a source tells E! News exclusively that she has even more fitness goals to achieve over the next few months.
"Kylie is determined now more than ever to get toned for summer," the insider shares. "She's fully into fitness and health. She wants to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer."
According to the source, consistency is key for the reality TV personality, who has been working out at least three times a week at her home gym and with a personal trainer.
The insider revealed more details about the star's workout routine, sharing, "She prefers doing outdoor workouts because it's more distracting and feels nice to be in nature."
And naturally, Kylie has the best fitness partner in town, her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
"She will go on long walks with Stormi on the trails by her house or go for a hike nearby," the insider says, adding, "Kylie has been watching what she eats at home but isn't restricting herself. When she goes out with friends, she eats what she wants. She has been super motivated recently and is loving the endorphins."
While Kylie rarely comments on her fitness goals, the star recently opened up about her physique in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In a behind-the-scenes clip of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video, Kylie can be seen getting ready to film her cameo—in which she dropped jaws wearing a sizzling leopard print lingerie and matching thigh-high boots and gloves.
When Cardi B met Kylie, she gushed, "Your body looks wow," to which the reality TV personality admitted, "I've gained a little quarantine weight so I'm happy."
Moreover, Kylie shared a short clip of her exercise sessions on Instagram on Monday, March 29.
"never miss a Monday!" she captioned her post, alongside footage that captured her hikes, treadmill runs and cute workout gear.
At this rate, it's safe to say the Kylie Skin founder is right on track to reach her fitness goals!