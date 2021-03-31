Let Chris Meloni & Mariska Hargitay's Latest Reunion Excite You for the Law & Order Crossover

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

The TV reunion we've been waiting for is just around the corner.

We're, of course, talking about Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's upcoming on-screen reunion for Thursday, April 1's Law & Order crossover event. As E! News readers well know, Meloni is reprising his role of Detective Elliot Stabler, which he played between 1999 and 2011, for an all-new Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode and Dick Wolf's latest crime procedural, titled Law & Organized Crime.

It's been 10 long years since Meloni's Stabler shared the small screen with Hargitay's (now Captain) Olivia Benson. Thus, fans are counting down the hours until Thursday's TV event on NBC. And, from what Meloni shared on Instagram on Wednesday, March 31, we aren't the only ones looking forward to the reunion.

Meloni captioned the upload, "So April 1 is nearly here and @therealmariskahargitay @nbc @nbclawandorder and I just want you all to know...#L&OOC #L&OSVU."