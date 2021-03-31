Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Slams Gary and Kristina Shirley After Leah's Birthday Confession

Watch : "Teen Mom OG": Leah Doesn't Want Amber at Her Party

Amber Portwood isn't impressed with her ex Gary Shirley.

On the March 30 episode of Teen Mom OG, viewers watched daughter Leah plan her birthday party. But in a surprising scene, the 12-year-old revealed that she wanted to celebrate without Amber. Instead, she preferred a more intimate gathering with her dad Gary and his wife Kristina Shirley.

"We don't really have a bond like that," Leah explained. "Twelve years and she hasn't really done anything. That's kind of been like Kristina's spot...All she did was give birth to me."

After watching the episode, Amber went on Instagram Live where she quickly criticized Gary and Kristina even after fans praised the couple.

"I try to invest time with Leah all the time, all the time. It's all I ever do," Amber shared. "[Kristina] doesn't take care of my daughter. No, Gary does not clothe her, feeds her. Gary wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for me in the very beginning."