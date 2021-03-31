Megan & Harry SpecialRachel BilsonKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Says Men DMed Her to Criticize Her Breastfeeding Photos

Some men slid into Elsa Hosk's DMs to criticize her for posting photos of herself breastfeeding. The Victoria's Secret model then fired back. Find out what she said.

Some men have been sliding into Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk's DMs for an unexpected reason.

On Tuesday, March 30, the 32-year-old revealed on her Instagram Story that she has received private messages on social media criticizing her for posting photos of herself breastfeeding her baby. Elsa gave birth to her and boyfriend Tom Daly's first child, daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly, in February.

"Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding..." the Swedish model wrote, alongside a new pic of her nursing her baby girl in a car. "Like,,, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Elsa had posted the pic and similar ones on her regular Instagram feed a couple of hours after sharing her Instagram Story message. She wrote then, "Moms first day back on set and look who came along."

Over the past few years, many other celeb moms have also shared photos of themselves breastfeeding, partially in a bid to normalize and de-sexualize it.

In 2016, Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel became a mom. Two months later, she posted an Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding her son, writing, "Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..?"

She continued, "The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv...why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. #mothernature."

Instagram / Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

Instagram
Nikki Reed

The Twilight star opened up about breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in an Instagram post in 2019. "To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," she wrote.

Twitter
Kehlani

"little bear," Kehlani tweeted in 2019, along with photos of her and baby Adeya.

 

Instagram
Hilary Duff

"On a lighter note.... @acrebaja was bomb," the actress shared on Instagram while kicking off 2019, after welcoming her second child, daughter Banks

Instagram
April Love Geary

"Feeding time for the little munchkin," Robin Thicke's girlfriend wrote by a video of her feeding their daughter Mia

Instagram
Molly Sims

The actress breastfed son Grey, writing on Instagram in 2017, "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"

Instagram
Erika Christensen

"This is one of the happiest moment's Ronnie has ever experienced! Haha," the Parenthood star wrote on Instagram in 2018. "We sought out this little waterfall at Freeman's Mill Park." 

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum and mom of one told her Instagram followers in 2016 that her sister, Casey Loza, is "always capturing me in moments. #momonthego."

Instagram
Stacy Keibler

The actress is all smiles as she snaps a selfie of her feeding her little one.

Instagram
Liv Tyler

"Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl," the proud mom shared on Instagram in 2016. "So grateful for this precious gift." 

Instagram
Tess Holliday

The model mama took to Instagram to share this photo while getting her hair and makeup done, empowering other women to normalize breastfeeding.

Instagram
Crystal Renay

"Me and my miracle #Grateful," Ne-Yo's wife wrote on Instagram. "#BreastIsBest" 

Instagram
Karolina Kurkova

The model mom of two encourages other moms to share #breastfeedingselfie pics.

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Bravo star astutely pointed out in 2016 that "this #breastfeeding stuff is no joke."

Instagram
Coco

Chanel's mom notes, "Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do in when feeding time comes up..oh,the trials and tribulations!"

Instagram
Alyssa Milano

The actress shared this photo in honor of daughter Elizabella's first birthday in 2015. "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me," she wrote

Instagram
Doutzen Kroes

The former Victoria's Secret supermodel posted this 2015 Instagram pic of herself nursing her 1-year-old daughter Myllena. She has posted breastfeeding pics on social media before and has said she promotes breastfeeding for its health benefits.

Instagram
Blake Lively

"The PERKS of breastfeeding," Ryan Reynolds' wife captioned the pic on her Instagram page in 2015.

Instagram
Nicole Trunfio

In 2015, the model shared pics on her Instagram in which she's breastfeeding son Zion. "This should be normal," the proud mama captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Pink

The colorful crooner paused her glam day to breastfeed her little bundle in 2012, writing, "Lunchtime at my album photoshoot. Deborah Anderson takes some purty pictures:)," alongside the snapshot.

Instagram
Alanis Morissette

Throwback Thursday saw this rocker chick showing her nuturing side when she posted a pic of her little one nursing with the caption, "family on tour ;) europe 2012 #worldbreastfeedingweek #isupportyou."

Instagram
Gisele Bündchen

"What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep," the world's top-paid model asked as she displayed her enviable "#multitasking" skills.

Twitter
Miranda Kerr

"Another day in the office," the former Victoria's Secret angel jokingly quipped when she posted a photo of her feeding her cherubic son, Flynn.

Julie Bowen

The Modern Family star gave a glimpse of her own brood when she shared a photo of her "two little liposuction machines," Gus and John during an appearance on Lopez Tonight. Adding playfully, "They suck the fat out of you."

Instagram
Jaime King

The blond beauty made a statement when she took to her Instagram to declare, "Breastfeeding should not be taboo- and bottle feeding should not be judged- it's ALL fun for the whole family:)," while showing off a pic of her son James Knight.

Instagram
Teresa Palmer

When the Aussie actress shared this touching photo she wrote, "I love being a Mum. I love every part of it. I love the way I see myself differently now, as a Mother."

Instagram
Natalia Vodianova

From Russia, with love. The beautiful model mom posed with her little darling as he sweetly suckled.

Instagram
Gwen Stefani

The motherly mogul takes a break from her busy schedule to breastfeed in the scenic countryside of "#Switzerland."

