Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Just Got One Step Closer to Marriage

Watch : Jeannie Mai Explains Taking 'Submissive' Role in Jeezy Marriage

Wedding bells are getting louder for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy.

A year after getting engaged, the Real co-host and her rapper fiancé are one step closer to tying the knot. Why? The couple applied for a marriage license on Monday, March 29, the Fulton County Probate Court in Georgia confirmed to E! News. While there is currently no marriage date on file, the license will expire in six months.

Back in early April 2020, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said yes to Jeezy's proposal after he surprised her at home during the initial coronavirus quarantine. At the time, they had to cancel a planned trip to Vietnam, where he initially planned to get down on one knee. Instead, he planned a Vietnam-themed date night dinner that ended with a ring.

Now, as they gear up to exchange vows, it sounds like they have more than one set of "I do's" ahead since Jeannie's mom wants them to have a traditional Vietnamese wedding.