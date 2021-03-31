Megan & Harry SpecialRachel BilsonKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Jenelle Evans' Reason for Unfollowing Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus May Surprise You

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jenelle Evans also discussed her thoughts on rejoining Teen Mom and her reconciliation with David Eason.

Watch: Where Jenelle Evans Stands With David & "Teen Mom" Costars

Jenelle Evans is focused on the future instead of her past.

For close to 10 years, the Read Between the Lines author documented her life for MTV on shows like 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2. While the relationships with some of her co-stars were complicated, Jenelle always got along with Briana DeJesus.

Recently, fans discovered Jenelle had unfollowed her former co-star on social media. But before viewers assume there was a dramatic falling out, the TikTok star set the record straight.

"I used to keep in contact with Briana," Jenelle exclusively shared with E! News. "There's no bad blood between me and her right now, but since she would post a lot filming with the crew, I just had to unfollow her because it would hurt my feelings and I didn't want to see it anymore."

She continued, "Anything that's related to Teen Mom that comes up on my explore page that's about the girls, I hold my finger on it and I say not interested. I try to completely sweep that away from my memory."

So is it safe to say Jenelle has no interest in working with MTV again after being fired in 2019? Never say never.

Instagram

"I would like to be involved in the creative process and I would like my ideas to be heard," she argued. "If we can both have some common ground on that, then maybe I would."

For now, Jenelle is focused on launching her new podcast on April 1 titled Girl S#!t. She's also building a healthier relationship with David Eason.  

Although the pair briefly split in October 2019, both Jenelle and David decided they still wanted to be in each other's lives. As a result, the pair reconciled in 2020.

"Taking that separation really made us see if we were either going to miss each other or not and to see if we really wanted to give this a second chance," Jenelle explained. "Ultimately, David always wanted to and I'm the one who left so it was really up to me the whole time."

