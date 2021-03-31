Mike Tindall Shares Adorable Update on His Newborn Baby After Unexpected Bathroom Delivery

Watch : Prince Harry's Cousin Zara Tindall Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

After a surprising arrival into the world, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall's newborn son apparently already has rugby on the brain.

The new dad of three, who welcomed a baby boy named Lucas Philip Tindall with his royal wife—she's the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II—just over a week ago, gave fans an adorable update on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

"It's been good actually, can't complain," Mike said of their first week with the family's new addition. "He's pretty good, the wee man. He loves his Umbro Lord's work stash that we've already got him in, but yeah, no, he's been great so far."

If you're not up to date on rugby, Mike is a former player and Umbro is an English sports equipment brand that makes rugby kits among other products. As for the "Lord," that's Mike's rugby nickname.