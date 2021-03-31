Megan & Harry SpecialRachel BilsonKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Covers Up His Face Tattoos: See the Transformation

Travis Barker's teenage daughter really put some foundation to the test when she used it to try and cover up the tattoos on his face. Keep scrolling to see how the transformation turned out.

By Samantha Schnurr Mar 31, 2021 1:17 PMTags
Travis BarkerTattoosCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share UFC Date Night

Covering up Travis Barker's tattoos is no small thing. 

After all, the Blink-182 rocker—who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian—is covered in body art. Still, it looks like his 15-year-old daughter Alabama—who Barker welcomed with ex-wife Shanna Moakler in 2005—was up for the challenge of tackling his face ink.

In a video posted to Instagram on March 30, the teen sat down with her dad and some KVD Beauty foundation—she's a partner for the brand— and got to work. 

"My dad let me give him a makeover," she explained on Instagram. "Covered up his face tattoos with @kvdbeauty's new Good Apple Foundation. The coverage of this formula had us both shocked…"

But, before she could properly cover them up, Alabama tried out a few of the foundation shades on her musician father to see which matched his skin tone. Then, she quickly covered up the "Blessed" tattoo adorning his cheekbone. 

During the adorable clip, she asked her dad where he got his first tattoo (his leg) and which one is his favorite. As he quipped back, "Probably the one you just covered."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Next, it was time to switch sides and conceal the small anchor on Travis' other cheek. While she had no problem with the makeup, pronouncing the word proved to be a bit of a challenge for the teen, who initially called it an "anchorchief." The performer advised, "That's an anchor, babe."

Trending Stories

1

TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Dead at 31 After Freak Driving Accident

2

Michael Strahan Closes Signature Tooth Gap in Must-See Transformation

3

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Responds to "Concerned" Comments About Baby

Needless to say, the quick video was packed with equal parts cosmetics, tattoos and laughs.

Alabama Luella Barker/Instagram

Check out the before-and-after transformation and sweet video above!

Trending Stories

1

TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Dead at 31 After Freak Driving Accident

2

Michael Strahan Closes Signature Tooth Gap in Must-See Transformation

3

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Responds to "Concerned" Comments About Baby

4

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

5

Kim Kardashian's Latest Pics of Her Kids Will Brighten Your Day

Latest News

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos

Exclusive

Ego Nwodim Shares What Really Goes Down Backstage at SNL

How to Watch the 2021 SAG Awards on TV and Online

Checking in on the Top Chef Winners: Where Are They Now?

Simone Biles, Shonda Rhimes and More Black Women Who Inspire Us Daily

Why Cameron Diaz Says She Doesn't Have What It Takes to Act Right Now

Why Home Chefs Everywhere Love Rachael Ray's Cookware Line