Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's SAG Awards Reunion Photos Are Worth a Second Look

Watch : See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion

It's no exaggeration to say that a lot of things happened in 2020. In the course of just 12 months, the world went into a pandemic, Joe Biden was elected President of the United States and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially left the royal family.

All of those events somehow make it that much harder to believe that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited on the SAG Awards red carpet a little more than a year ago on Jan. 19, 2020. But alas, that grand moment that had people practically screaming in their homes really did happen.

But since it's been a minute, here's a refresher on what went down: Jen and Brad were both nominated for their respective roles in The Morning Show and Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. Brad's category was announced and he won Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, after which Jen won Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series.