Britney Spears Says She's "Embarrassed" in First Comments Addressing Bombshell Documentary

Britney Spears is addressing The New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, March 30, the pop star took to social media to speak about the impact the FX documentary had on her life, writing, "My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!"

She added that this is why she dances, particularly to the work of rocker Steven Tyler, explaining that moving to his songs make her "feel wild and human and alive."

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!" the 39 year old continued. "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!"