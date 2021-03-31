Megan & Harry SpecialRachel BilsonKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Home Chefs Everywhere Love Rachael Ray's Cookware Line

Rachael Ray's reliable line of cookware has inspired chefs at home to create much more than 30 minute meals.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 31, 2021
From the beginning of her career, Rachael Ray simply wanted to make cooking easier. 

So when the talk-show host created her own line of kitchenware, she knew she had to start with good pots. 

"I had a very tiny stove starting out," Rachael exclusively shared with E! News. "It was an unusual size and only three burners worked and I wanted two large pots that could sit next to each other. So I made them oval instead of round and I wanted the two pots to be able to achieve literally anything."

Lo and behold, she accomplished her goal and so much more. Today, the best-selling author has products sold at major retailers like Amazon, Kohls, Macys, Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond. As for the reviews, they keep coming in hot!

"The comments that mean the most to me are when people say my design is smart," Rachael shared. "That it's not just the color they like or anything to do with me. It's the actual function of the product they love. It actually solves a problem for them or they can't remember life without their oval spaghetti pot."

Prepare to start shopping below as we spotlight some of Rachael's greatest products. 

Give Your Kitchen a Makeover with Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware Line at Walmart

Rachael Ray Hard Anodized Nonstick Pasta Pot

Dishwasher safe with enhanced nonstick technology, Rachael's pasta pot boasts a convenient oval shape for fitting in long pasta noodles and a helpful pour spout for managing pasta sauces. 

$200
$97
Amazon
$200
$100
Macys

Rachael Ray Brights Garbage Bowl

Rachael's best-selling garbage bowl is perfect for collecting food scraps that pile up when chopping, slicing and dicing that would otherwise pile up on the kitchen counter. Foodies can also use it as a salad bowl.

$30
$20
Kohls
$20
$17
Amazon

Rachael Ray Hard Anodized Nonstick Saute Pan/Frying Pan

More than 975 Amazon shoppers delivered a five-star rating on this oval-shaped nonstick sauté pan that features hard anodized cookware construction for durability and even-heating.

$90
Amazon

Rachael Ray 6-Piece Utensil Set

Whisk eggs, flip pancakes and dish out bowls of soup with this kitchen tool set complete with a slotted and solid spoon, ladle, whisk and both small and large spatulas.

$50
$37
Wayfair

Rachael Ray Cutlery Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set with Sheaths

Every home chef needs a reliable knife set to make meal prep easier. This set is made from premium-quality Japanese steel for long-lasting performance. 

$50
$44
Amazon

Rachael Ray Ceramics 24-oz. EVOO Dispensing Bottle

Get ready to pour on in style. The fun design brightens your kitchen while keeping extra virgin olive oil within reach for cooking, salads and more.

$30
$25
Kohls

Rachael Ray Oven Lovin' 5-pc. Nonstick Bakeware Set

Calling all bakers! Rachael's Oven Lovin' nonstick bakeware set features extra-wide handles and silicone grips to give any cook a secure hold on all of those delicious baked creations.

$100
$60
Kohls

Rachael Ray Stoneware Bubble and Brown Oval Baker

Prepare for a game changer in the kitchen! Whether you are making casseroles, lasagnas or sweet fruit crumble, this sturdy ceramic stoneware baker conveniently goes from oven to table. And yes, it makes your food taste great.

$40
$32
Amazon

Rachael Ray RRay Lasagna Lugger

Whether you're headed to a socially distant party or the local park, this insulated meal carrier is great for transporting your favorite lasagna, signature dish or desserts.

$25
Amazon

Still shopping? We found 15 Amazon products that actually do what they promise. Plus, see 18 Amazon items our shopping editors are buying on repeat

