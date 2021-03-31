Ugg's Celebrity-Loved Slides Are a Must-Have for Spring

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ugg is our go-to in the winter months. The same can be said about their spring styles. Just ask Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, and Anya Taylor-Joy. They've all worn Ugg's fluffy slides when they're out and about. The Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide is part slipper, part sandal, and all comfort.
Aside from timeless fashions, Ugg is a brand that stands for more. Many of their spring items were made in conjunction with HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships to empower and educate women in the workplace.
Just because the sun is shining and temperatures are warming up that doesn't mean you should sleep on Ugg. Incorporate Ugg into your spring (and summer) wardrobe with some of our favorite picks below.
Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide
Feel like the ultimate "It" girl in the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide. It combines the best elements of a slipper and a sandal to achieve the ultimate comfort. It's available in 14 fun colorways, including both solids and prints.
Ugg Lolla Robe
You'll get much more enjoyment from your morning coffee if you're wearing the Ugg Lolla Robe. Start and end your days on a glamorous, yet snuggly, note if you're wearing this robe.
Ugg Chevonne Rainboot
Boots aren't typically associated with spring, but they should be. Rainy days are no match for the Chevonne Rainboot. The waterproof boots are short, which means your legs won't be sweating on a warm day. In all honesty, they are the perfect height to wear during any season. Get them in red, black, navy, or grey at Ugg. ShoeMall and Zappos have some great sales on these boots.
Ugg CA805 Sneaker
The CA805 Sneaker is named after the California area code where UGG is headquartered. This fashion-forward sneaker is equal parts modern and timeless. Get it in pink, purple, or beige.
Ugg Noreen Short
Yes, winter is over, but that doesn't mean you need to leave the cozy behind. The Ugg Noreen Shorts are unbelievably soft. Wear them when you're out and about, when you go to sleep, or when you're just hanging around the house. They're available in four beautiful colors. For optimal coziness, wear the shorts with the matching Asala Hoodie. You won't regret it.
Ugg Aaliyah Bucket Crossbody
Brighten up every look with the Ugg Aaliyah Bucket Crossbody. It's the perfect size for your everyday essentials and you can wear it as a crossbody or a belt bag.
Ugg Zahara Biker Shorts
The Ugg Zahara Biker Shorts are not your average biker shorts. The inside is lined with soft fleece. It has pockets to store essentials like your phone and keys. It even has an adjustable drawstring waistband for the perfect fit. Wear this to the gym or when you're just hanging out. These shorts are available in olive and black from Ugg or neon yellow at Nordstrom.
Ugg Eirene Sandal
Get a bit of height with this 2.5" wedge heel. The Ugg Eirene Sandal is crafted from rich leather with decorative stitching for a refined finish. Your feet will thank you after a day (and night) in these wedges. The cushioned insole and durable rubber outsole offer long-lasting comfort and grip.
Ugg Cozette Slide
The Ugg Cozette is a plush update on the classic slide. It has luxurious sheepskin for comfort with a durable sole underneath, which means you can where these anywhere you go.
Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper
Slippers aren't just house shoes. Rock the Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper wherever you go. The soft sheepskin shoe has a versatile outdoor outsole. Make a fashion statement and feel unbelievably cozy at the same time, just like The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. They're available in fun colors like mint blue, orange, pink, purple, and yellow. Or you can go classic with black, white, and grey options. The Oh Yeah Slipper was made in conjunction with HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships to empower and educate women in the workplace.
Ugg Teague Sandal
Nothing says spring like a new pair of sandals. The Ugg Teague Sandal has a cushioned footbed for comfort and a durable rubber sole that you can rely on all day long. You can wear these sandals with any outfit throughout spring and summer. If you want a fun pop of color, nab these in pink suede. If you want to go classic, go for the black or brown leather.
Ugg Dinale Exotic Sneaker
You can never go wrong with a white sneaker, but why not liven things up with a dash of animal print? The Ugg Dinale Exotic Sneaker will become your go-to this spring. Its flexible silhouette and cushioned foam footbed provide all-day comfort. Additionally, this shoe was made in conjunction with HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships to empower and educate women in the workplace.
Ugg Henning Sleep Dress II
This sleep dress is what dreams are made of. It's available in pink, green, grey, and black. The sleep dress is made from silky soft, lightweight jersey knit fabric. It's so comfortable that you'll want to keep it on all day, especially if you're working from home.
Ugg Rosan Stripe Set Pajamas
Go to sleep with optimum comfort and wake up feeling put-together in this matching striped sleepwear set. The two-piece pajamas are made from a soft woven cotton. It's the perfect light material to wear during spring and the early months of summer. The PJ's are available in two colors. Complete the vibe your favorite Ugg slippers.
Ugg Brook Balloon Sleeve Crewneck
Unfortunately, every spring day isn't warm and sunny. When the weather calls for a sweatshirt, throw on the Brook Balloon Sleeve Crewneck. It's cozy with some fun balloon sleeves and velvet trim at the back of the neck. It's available in coral, pink, purple, blush, green, black, and gray. Wear this when you're running errands or just lounging around. If you prefer a matching set, Ugg's Ericka Relaxed Sweatpants coordinate perfectly.
Ugg Classic Mini II Boot
Yes, it's spring, but every now then we can all use some extra warmth, especially at night or early in the morning. The Ugg Classic Mini II Boot has that signature Ugg comfort in a short boot that's ideal for this time of year. This shoe has Treadlite by UGG, which is a compound that increases cushioning and traction for a supremely lightweight, ultra-durable sole. Ugg has eight beautiful colorways to choose from.
Ugg Fluff Sugar Sandal
The Ugg Fluff Sugar Sandal is made from plant-based and low-impact materials with offsets for the small amount of emissions they create. The SugarSole outsole foam is made with renewable sugarcane. In addition to being environmentally conscious, these sandals are oh-so-soft. Check them out in white, blue, pink, and yellow.
