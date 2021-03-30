The Best Under $30 Finds at Kohl's Amazing Lingerie Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Kohl's has become our go-to for stylish clothing at an affordable price point. From Lauren Conrad's LC Lauren Conrad line to Kendall and Kylie Jenner's clothing collection, we can't get enough. With that said, there's more to pulling off a great outfit than what the world sees. As many women know, undergarments can make or break a look. No one wants visible panty lines or an unsupportive bra.
Kohl's has bras and underwear that are fashionable and functional from brands including Nike, Adidas, Spanx, Maidenform, Bali, and Vanity Fair. Check out some of our favorites from their semi-annual sale below. Use the promo code SHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% discount.
Bali Lace Desire Convertible Wire Free Bra
Why do you need this wire-free bra from Bali? As one customer explained, "Bali wireless bras support like an underwire without that 'get this thing off of me!' misery." As if that wasn't enticing enough, this bra can be customized to your comfort level with fully adjustable shoulder straps and the options to wear it as a traditional bra or racerback. It's available in six colors with sizes ranging from small to 3XL.
Maidenform All-Over Lace Thong Panty
Get this panty in every color. Well, maybe not every color, but there are 20 to choose from. The Maidenform thong provides a no-line look under clothing. It has that all-over lace design with a comfortable cotton lining.
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Sports Bra
Just do it. Buy the Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Sports Bra. The fabric was made with sweat-wicking technology to help you feel supported and stay dry workout. Kohl's has this bra in fuchsia, black, grey, and white.
Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra
Most of the time, the words "wire-free bra" equate to a lack of support. However, this Bali lace bra has built-in back and side support, adjustable shoulder straps, and a soft comfort band. It's made from special fabric to keep you feeling cool and dry.
RED HOT by Spanx Flat Out Flawless Mid-Thigh Body Shaper
Look and feel your best in this mid-thigh body shaper. In addition to slimming and smoothing, the tummy, thighs, and hips, these shorts prevent chaffing. The breathable fabric is actually super comfortable and it's available in beige and black.
Maidenform Casual Comfort Lounge Thong Bodysuit
The lace details on this Maidenform bodysuit give it an extra touch of elegance. The tag-free design is comfortable and the snap closure make it easy to wear. Kohl's carries the bodysuit in three beautiful colors.
Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace-Back Tanga Panty
The Maidenform tanga panty delivers luxurious comfort (and style) while remaining invisible under your outfit.
Warner's No Side Effects Underwire Bra
The Warner's No Side Effects Underwire Bra is a full-coverage bra that gives the support you need while remaining invisible under your clothes. Its elastic-free sides and back make it especially comfortable. It also has extra side panels to prevent the appearance of underarm bulge.
RED HOT by Spanx Flat Out Flawless High-Waisted Panty
This Spanx shapewear is available at Kohl's in 4 different colors. The high-waisted design provides ultra-firm control and a silicone strip at the waist that keeps the panty in place.
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra- Plus Size
This Nike sports bra comes in 7 gorgeous colors in sizes ranging from 1X to 3X. The fabric wicks sweat to keep you dry and comfortable when you're on the move.
Maidenform Love the Lift Natural Boost Push-Up Bra
If you're looking for an extra boost that looks natural, this Maidenform bra is for you. The padded push-up cups add a size to your bust. Kohl's has ten colors to choose from some with exquisite lace detailing.
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Medium Support Sports Bra
This Adidas sports bra has a compression fit for a "close to the body, held in feel." Its higher neckline provides coverage and support from all angles. The fabric has moisture-wicking technology and the cups are lightly lined.
Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini Panty
This string bikini is a best-selling item at Kohl's. It's seamless, has a satin trim, and comes in 32 colors.
Maidenform One Fab Fit Extra Coverage Lace T-Back Bra
This lace underwire bra snaps in the front and a racerback. It has extra fabric on the sides for additional coverage, comfort, and shaping. Kohl's has this bra in six stunning colors.
