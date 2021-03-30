Aerie's Viral Crossover Leggings Are Back in Stock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This is not a drill, Aerie's best-selling crossover leggings are back in stock in all sizes!
The ultra-flattering black leggings that went viral on TikTok are now available in the cutest prints and hues just in time for spring and summer! In case you're unfamiliar with the buttery-soft leggings that broke the internet, they offer a crossover waistband that accentuates your waistline to make it look snatched while giving your booty a lift and making your thighs look slimmer.
If you're looking to freshen up your collection of activewear, look no further than Aerie! From tie-dye prints and sheeny fabrics to flared leggings and supportive sports bras, you'll look and feel your best when you're getting your sweat on.
Scroll below to shop the viral crossover legging and our favorite new activewear arrivals from Aerie!
Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
The legging that started the hype is restocked in all sizes! If you've seen the viral TikTok videos, you know this legging perfectly accentuates your waist, offers a slimming effect for your legs and gives your booty a lift!
Offline Ribbed Shine High Waisted Crossover Bike Short
Available in four sheeny hues, these bike shorts offer the same curve-hugging fit as the crossover leggings. Whether you wear them to break a sweat or pair them with an oversized tee, these shorts are a must!
Offline Real Me Tie Dye Keyhole Sports Bra
With a classic racerback silhouette and keyhole details, this lightweight yet supportive sports bra is a must! Plus, the tie-dye print is everything!
Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Who can say no to a incredibly cute and flattering pair of tie-dye leggings! This style is also available in blue and brown tie-dye prints.
Offline Ribbed Shine Twist Front Sports Bra
Pair this bra with the matching bike shorts or leggings for the ultimate workout fit! It offers style, coverage and support for those extra hard workout sessions.
Offline Ribbed Shine High Waisted Crossover Legging
Not only do these best-selling leggings offer style, they will also give you a snatched waistline!
Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Flare yoga pants are back in, friends! This style offers the must-have crossover waistband and wide leg construction at the bottom to help you achieve cool girl status.
Offline Shine High Waisted Printed Shortie
Another new print we are obsessed with! These printed biker shorts will elevate your workout fit instantly while helping you stay comfortable.