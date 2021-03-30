Megan & Harry SpecialRachel BilsonKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Dead at 31 After Freak Driving Accident

Rochelle Hager, who was known for her TikTok videos under the username @roeurboat3, was killed after a tree branch fell on top of her car.

TikTok star Rochelle Hager has passed away after a freak accident while driving.

E! News can confirm the 31-year-old social media star known for her TikTok videos under the username @roeurboat3 was driving in Farmington, Maine on Monday, March 29 when winds were gusting at more than 50 MPH.

In a press release obtained by E! News, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles reported that the high winds toppled the limb of a pine tree onto the roof of the 2015 Nissan Rogue Rochelle was driving.

According to authorities, who described the incident as "tragic and unique," Rochelle likely was killed instantly.

As Charles told local outlet Press Herald, "There was nothing she could do to avoid it." No one else was hurt in the incident that prompted road closures for nearly two hours.

In recent months, Hager had developed a loyal following on TikTok with her unique videos. In fact, she earned more than 1.2 million likes and 123,000 followers on the platform.

Hager's partner and fellow TikTok star Brittanie Lynn paid tribute online in several posts after the news was confirmed.

TikTok

"I can't eat or sleep," she wrote. "All I can do is make videos and wish you were here with me #rip #myangel." 

According to Newsweek, Hager previously proposed to Lynn. In fact, the couple confirmed they were planning a wedding while celebrating Valentine's Day.

"Thank you all so much for keeping her memory alive and reaching out," Lynn shared on TikTok after visiting the crash site

She added, "Thank you for showing me what true love is. I love you forever." 

