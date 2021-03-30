Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Reveal Sex of First Baby

There's a baby boy on the way for Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes!

Shortly after announcing their pregnancy news, the pop star and social media influencer also unveiled the sex of their baby in grand fashion. During a celebratory gathering at Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas, the couple found out they are expecting a baby boy thanks to blue fireworks that lit up the sky during the event.

"It's a BOY," the mom-to-be proclaimed on Instagram. "Thank you to @bahamarresorts for throwing us a special gender reveal for the family."

Before the "Savage Love" star found out the sex of their first child together, he predicted they were having a boy.

"I already know what it is though," the performed quipped in a video. "I think it's a boy because the stomach's sitting kind of low and it looks like a ball."

No matter his reasons, the singer was right!