Jenelle Evans Says She and Mom Barb Are "Back to Square One" Over Custody Drama

Watch : Jenelle Evans Details Custody Battle for Son From Mom Barbara

Jenelle Evans remains hopeful that she can someday have a healthy relationship with mom Barbara Evans, but it won't happen overnight.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 29-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum says she's still fighting for full custody of 11-year-old son Jace as the years-long battle with Barb continues. Jenelle, who currently sees Jace on alternating weekends, tells E! News that two previously scheduled court dates have recently been continued, and so she isn't sure when she'll get to say her piece in court, which has further strained things with her mom.

"Right now, we're not on speaking terms, and we only speak if we're picking up Jace or dropping him off," Jenelle shares about Barb. "There's a lot of things behind closed doors that she's done that's surfaced lately that I've just found out about, and I'm really uneasy and upset about it. So I'm keeping my distance from her right now, especially because we're going to court, and basically I feel like our relationship might need some building again because I don't trust her anymore."

Jenelle adds, "It's back to square one."

E! News has reached out to Barb for comment.