Kenan Learns About the "Spiritual World" in New Kenan Sneak Peek

Exclusive: Kenan Celebrates His Kids Being Away for the Night

In this exclusive clip from tonight, March 30's all-new Kenan, single dad Kenan (Kenan Thompson) braces himself for his daughters' first sleepover. As he prepares for this major milestone, Kenan runs into co-workers Mika (Kimrie Lewis), Pam (Fortune Feimster) and Tami (Taylor Louderman).

"No, this isn't all for me," Kenan notes as he carries large bags of takeout food. "Is that what you asked?"

Mika responds, "No, but now that you mention it…"

Realizing he's caught with an extreme amount of comfort food, Kenan explains that his daughters are heading to a sleepover. He adds, "I'm alone to do whatever I want. It's gonna be like The Purge, but the binge."

However, Kenan's co-workers quickly warn him that the night might not be so seamless. Pam starts off by commenting, "First sleepover, yikes."

Tami piles on by warning Kenan to not get too comfortable as he may have to pick up his daughters later. Pam further shares, "Me and my friends, we watched Candyman at my first sleepover and I got so scared I peed in Katie Gianetti's sleeping bag."