Adam Brody Shares Hilariously Honest Response to The O.C. Fan Encounters

It's been 14 years since the last episode of The O.C. aired—a fact that isn't lost on Adam Brody.
During the March 30 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old actor was asked if it's ever "weird" to have fans who now have their own children tell him how much they loved the series when they were growing up.
"I guess. I mean, I'm older, too. I have kids," Brody, who shares a son and a daughter with Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester, told Kelly Clarkson. "So, we've all gotten older. I guess, maybe, in terms of the timeline, it's a little funny when I think I'm younger than someone and they're like, 'Oh, I grew up on that show. It really got me through junior high.' And then I'm like, 'Oh, I'm much older than you. Interesting.' So, it was a long time ago, and it keeps getting longer."
As fans will recall, The O.C. ran from 2003 to 2007. And while Brody has appeared in a number of other projects since then—including the superhero film Shazam! and the Oscar-nominated picture Promising Young Woman—he knows he'll always be Seth Cohen to some of his fans.
"Am I okay with it? Yeah, I am," he told GQ when asked about fans referencing him as the character in a 2019 interview. "I've had my gripes too because I'm about to be 40, it's a high school show, and it doesn't really interest me at an adult even though I'm very happy with the legacy and I was happy at the time and I'm proud of the work I did, and I'm proud we got to be a part of pop culture, but it's not something that interests me in terms of revisiting."
